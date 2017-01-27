Stephen Colbert, Chance The Rapper and More Perform the ‘Arthur’ Theme Song – Watch

Ziggy Marley and Jon Batiste also sing along to "Believe in Yourself."

For many “Arthur” fans the 1996 animated children’s show was a part of their childhood, or in Stephen Colbert’s case: a show that he enjoyed with his kids. Now, the “Late Show” host is paying homage to the series by performing the “Believe in Yourself” theme song with original singer Ziggy Marley, Jon Batiste and Chance The Rapper in a delightful new video.

The clip begins with Colbert in his office and then hears Jon singing the words to the song. As they reminisce about watching the show, Colbert then takes his daytime nap and in his dreams performs a new version of “Believe in Yourself” with the trio.

Marley is seen playing the guitar alongside Batiste who plays the melodica. Chance the Rapper then joins by singing a couple of verses, while Colbert happily walks down an animated street and snaps pictures with a cartoon camera.

The reggae-style song was written by Judy Henderson and Jerry de Villiers Jr. and was performed by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. Chance had previously covered the song back in 2014 during various shows and released a version featuring Wyclef Jean, Francis & The Lights and Elle Varner, among others. In 2002, the Backstreet Boys also re-recorded the track for the hour-long special “Arthur – It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Check out Colbert’s version below:

