Stephen Colbert Named Host of the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards

CBS also announces a September date for the 69th edition of the TV awards show.

Here’s the Werd: “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has signed on to host this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

This reps Colbert’s first time hosting the show, which naturally airs on CBS this year, on Sunday, Sept. 17. It also means late night hosts are dominating this year’s big awards shows – following Jimmy Fallon hosting the Golden Globes, James Corden hosting the Grammys and Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” said Stephen Colbert, making a sly reference to Sean Spicer’s press conference at the White House. “Both in person and around the globe.”

Colbert is no stranger to the Primetime Emmys, of course – as a big winner. He and his “The Colbert Report” team won several Emmys over the years, both in the outstanding writing for a variety series and the outstanding variety series categories.

Tapping Colbert to host the Primetime Emmys is also a show of support for the host by CBS, where “Late Late Show” host James Corden has in some ways made more waves in the pop culture zeitgeist.

In tapping Colbert, Television Academy chairman/CEO Hayma Washington called Colbert a “formidable showman,” while CBS’s executive VP of specials/music/live events Jack Sussman said, “Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television.”

Colbert just hosted the “The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” for CBS, as well as “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?” on Showtime.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.