‘Stephen Colbert’ From ‘The Colbert Report’ Says Goodbye To Barack Obama

The old Comedy Central character returns to 'The Late Show' to bid adieu to the 44th President of the United States.

Last night on “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert brought out a very special guest to say goodbye to President Barack Obama on his last full day in office: his old persona “Stephen Colbert” from his previous Comedy Central show “The Colbert Report.” Residing in the Mountains of Justice, Colbert informed the Late Show host that he was not, in fact, his old persona but rather his twin (for the benefit of the lawyers), but soon he jumped behind the desk, complete with sword and shield, to bring us another edition of his famous segment The Word (on CBS, it’s The Werd). Watch the video below.

In the segment, Colbert admitted that Obama made a few good choices — expanding the drone program, spying on American citizens, never closing Guantanamo — but ultimately claimed that “every year of the Obama regime felt like he was strangling a bald eagle with the American flag while taking a dump on an apple pie.” He said that Obama reminded “guys like [him] what we truly stand for: the opposite of whatever you said!”

But after fondly remembering the years of opposition, Colbert eventually breaks down and asks him not to go. “Honestly, without you, what do we believe? We had six years to come up with something to replace Obamacare and the best we’ve got right now is Paul Ryan going door to door with a tub of Flinstones vitamins!”

“You were a worthy adversary,” Colbert concluded. “You were a leader of vision, patience, dignity, passion and humanity, and it really felt good fighting for the opposite of all those things. And with our next president, I think we won.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

