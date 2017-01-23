Steve Buscemi Celebrates Women’s March With Amazing ‘Big Lebowski’ Poster and Fan

Buscemi and a fan tell Trump that he's out of his element.

In The Coen Brothers’ 1998 film “The Big Lebowski,” actor Steve Buscemi plays Theodore Donald “Donny” Kerabatsos, the good-hearted but slow-witted member of The Dude (Jeff Bridges) and Walter’s (John Goodman) bowling crew. To keep up with Walter’s long-winded stories or diatribes, he frequently asks factual and inane questions, provoking Walter to constantly yell at him, “Shut the fuck up, Donny!” or “You’re out of your element!” Like many other lines of dialogue in the film, this has entered the culture as a staple from the cult film.

Last weekend all across the globe, many participated in the Women’s March, a series of protests addressing women’s rights, as well as other various civic and social issues, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Thousands of people stood in solidarity, including many celebrities, such as Steve Buscemi himself who participated in the Los Angeles march. Buscemi ended up posing with Anthony Breznican, film writer for EW and obvious fan of “Lebowski”, who was holding up a protest sign that read, “Shut the fuck up Donny. You’re out of your element,” in reference to our new President. See the picture below.

Steve Buscemi poses with a man who turned his dismissal from The Big Lebowski into an effective #WomensMarch protest sign. pic.twitter.com/G1ysa2fsVv — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 22, 2017

“The Big Lebowski” is currently streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now. It’s available to purchase or rent from digital outlets like iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and more.

