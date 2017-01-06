‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Trollhunters’ Get Mashed-Up In Inspired New Netflix Trailer — Watch

See Guillermo del Toro's new animated series given the Duffer treatment.

Last year, Netflix released the sci-fi series “Stranger Things,” about the mysterious happenings in a small Indiana town revolving around a missing boy and a telepathic girl. The series received critical acclaim upon release this past July and has gained widespread popularity since then. Five months later, Netflix released all 26 episodes of a new computer-animated fantasy series entitled “Trollhunters,” about a fifteen-year-old boy who stumbles upon a magical amulet that transforms him into a warrior chosen to defend the trolls that live below the human town of Arcadia. Now, the streaming service has released a fun new trailer that mashes up the two shows. Watch the trailer below.

“Stranger Things” was created by Matt and Ross Duffer. They wrote and directed the horror film “Hidden,” about a family takes refuge in a fallout shelter to avoid a dangerous outbreak and co-wrote episodes from the first season of “Wayward Pines.” It stars Winona Ryder (“Heathers”), David Harbour (“Revolutionary Road”), Matthew Modine (“Full Metal Jacket”) and more.

“Trollhunters” created by Guillermo del Toro. He has directed such acclaimed films as “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Hellboy,” “Crimson Peak” and more. It stars Anton Yelchin (“Green Room”), Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”), Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy”), Amy Landecker (“Transparent”), Tom Hiddleston (“High Rise”) and more.

The first seasons of “Stranger Things” and “Trollhunters” are now available to stream on Netflix.

