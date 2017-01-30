‘Stranger Things’ Wins SAG Award For Best Ensemble In Drama Series

The Screen Actors Guild awards were aired live on TBS.

“Stranger Things” took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award this evening at the SAG Awards. The ensemble cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Buono, Joe Chrest, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Matthew Modine, Rob Morgan, John Paul Reynolds, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Mark Steger, and Finn Wolfhard.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ is Still Waiting for Something New, To Make It Feel Alive

Dragons, robots, queens and teens faced off in this category this year, with new series “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” and “Westworld” nominated alongside veterans “Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones.” This was notably “Downton Abbey’s” last year of eligibility for the SAGs, which had previously won this category three times. But “Stranger Things,” with a cast largely composed of young unknown actors, marked this as a clear upset that indicates great things for the future of the show.

The SAG Awards were presented Sunday, January 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Presenters included Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Lucas Hedges, Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen and Octavia Spencer.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.