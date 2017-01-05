‘Suck It Up’ Trailer: Two Grief-Stricken BFFs Go On An Unexpected Road Trip in Slamdance Premiere — Watch

Grace Glowicki and Erin Carter star in the new dramedy.

Ronnie just lost her brother. Faye just lost the love of her life. What better way to mourn than by going on an epic road trip filled with drinking, debauchery, bad decisions and big revelations?

In Jordan Canning’s “Suck It Up,” life-long BFFs Ronnie (Grace Glowicki) and Faye (Erin Carter) are both attempting to get through huge heartbreaks with mixed results. Eventually, they land on the smart/stupid idea to take off for a summer away in beautiful British Columbia, where their dual sadness and a whole lot of wildness might, just might, make them feel better. Except, well, it probably won’t.

Per the film’s official synopsis: “It’s two months after the death of Ronnie’s brother, and Faye’s first love, Garrett. Ronnie’s on an epic bender; Faye has taken up crafting. Though life-long best friends, Ronnie and Faye lost touch when Garrett got sick. But when Ronnie’s drinking hits a dangerous high, Faye returns home to get her back on track. She kidnaps Ronnie and takes off for the family cottage in picturesque Invermere, British Columbia. Waking up halfway to nowhere is not the hangover Ronnie was expecting, but Faye is determined to air her out.