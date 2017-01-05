‘Suck It Up’ Trailer: Two Grief-Stricken BFFs Go On An Unexpected Road Trip in Slamdance Premiere — Watch

Ronnie just lost her brother. Faye just lost the love of her life. What better way to mourn than by going on an epic road trip filled with drinking, debauchery, bad decisions and big revelations?
In Jordan Canning’s “Suck It Up,” life-long BFFs Ronnie (Grace Glowicki) and Faye (Erin Carter) are both attempting to get through huge heartbreaks with mixed results. Eventually, they land on the smart/stupid idea to take off for a summer away in beautiful British Columbia, where their dual sadness and a whole lot of wildness might, just might, make them feel better. Except, well, it probably won’t.
Per the film’s official synopsis: “It’s two months after the death of Ronnie’s brother, and Faye’s first love, Garrett. Ronnie’s on an epic bender; Faye has taken up crafting. Though life-long best friends, Ronnie and Faye lost touch when Garrett got sick. But when Ronnie’s drinking hits a dangerous high, Faye returns home to get her back on track. She kidnaps Ronnie and takes off for the family cottage in picturesque Invermere, British Columbia. Waking up halfway to nowhere is not the hangover Ronnie was expecting, but Faye is determined to air her out.
So begins a summer of lake-town antics, trysts with townies, and a lot of button pushing. As Faye attempts to rein Ronnie in, Ronnie attempts to shatter Faye’s comfort zone – pressuring her to pursue Granville, a local space enthusiast and weed salesman. The change of location seems to be what the two friends need, until they encounter Alex, a friend of Garrett’s with a secret from his past that pits Ronnie and Faye against each other. In a violent face off, both women realize they’re grieving for more than just Garrett. They’re grieving their friendship.”
The film will make its debut at Slamdance later this month. The film is Canning’s second feature — her first, the 2014 drama “We Were Wolves,” also addressed the messy unpredictability of grief and debuted at TIFF — and is the screenwriting debut of scribe Julia Hoff.
This year’s Slamdance Film Festival runs January 20 – 26 in Park City, Utah.
