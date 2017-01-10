‘Suicide Squad’: CinemaSins Shows Everything Wrong with the Superhero Film in 20 Minutes or Less — Watch

CinemaSins takes aim at the polarizing comic-book flick in its latest video.

CinemaSins takes aim at “Suicide Squad” in its latest “everything wrong with…” video, showing viewers what the DC Comics action film gets wrong in 20 minutes or less.

“Well, here’s an absolute travesty of a movie, from start to finish. ‘Suicide Squad’ has so many sins, I considered quitting. This movie is just…bad. And here are its sins,” reads the description.

Harley stealing Juliette Lewis’ jail scene from “Natural Born Killers” and the never-ending cliché of guards eating pizza or Chinese food instead of paying attention to security monitors are among the many “sins” found in the movie. CinemaSins also claims that the David Ayer-directed film stole the graphic style from “Deadpool” in the scene that finds Viola Davis’ character, Amanda Waller, introducing Deadshot.

Bad reviews are nothing new for “Suicide Squad,” which received overwhelmingly negative reviews from movie critics. However, die-hard fans defended the film and turned out in droves to see it — “Suicide Squad” grossed over $745 million worldwide, making it the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2016. Watch the video below.

