‘Summer Camp Island’ Goes From Sundance Short to Cartoon Network Series

Creator Julia Pott, whose credits include "Adventure Time," has screened the animated short at festivals across the globe.

The animated short “Summer Camp Island,” which screened last week at the Sundance Film Festival, will continue as a series for Cartoon Network.

“Adventure Time” alum Julia Pott created the show, which follows the mysteries encountered by best friends Oscar and Hedgehog at a magical summer camp.

Here’s the show description: “Away from their parents, the two friends must summon all their courage to navigate mysteries and wonders of this magical camp where camp counselors are witches, horses become unicorns, and monsters live under the bed. Not all camps offer the opportunity to swim with a talking shark in the swimming pool, crawl under the bed into a different universe, or make friends with the moon, but on Summer Camp Island, anything can happen.”

The series, which will be produced in-house by Cartoon Network Studios, will premiere next year.

“‘Summer Camp Island’ is a great example of the kind of creativity generated by our acclaimed studio shorts program,” said Rob Sorcher, Cartoon Network chief content officer. “We are all wanting to spend summers inside this timeless and magical world captured by Julia’s signature warmth and inventiveness.”

“Summer Camp Island” has also been screened at the Ottawa International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and American Film Institute.

Pott, a British animator and illustrator, was named an “indie film breakout” by IndieWire in 2012.

