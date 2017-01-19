Sundance 2017 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases

Here's the complete list of acquisitions coming out of the 2017 Sundance Festival.

Last year’s Sundance Film Festival will long be remembered as a bidding battle zone. Streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Studios flooded the marketplace for the very first time, each picking up more festival titles than any theatrical distributor. The latter threw down $10 million for “Manchester By The Sea,” a risk that is paying off in spades this awards season. But the same fate did not meet “The Birth of A Nation,” which has the honor of being the biggest Sundance buy in history. Fox Searchlight paid $17.5 million for the drama, but director Nate Parker’s resurfaced rape trial derailed the movie at the box office.

Will the fall from grace of “The Birth of A Nation” leave buyers second guessing themselves at this year’s Sundance? Time will tell, but it seems that deals are already running as smoothly as they were last year. On the eve of the festival, six titles have already been picked up for distribution, and once again Netflix leads the pack. Expect these numbers to change as the festival continues and more deals come through the wire.

Stay up to date on all of this year’s Sundance acquisitions below. Click the festival titles for more information on the respective deal.

Updated: January 18, 2017

A24

“A Ghost Story” (Worldwide Rights)

AMAZON

“Long Strange Trip”

HBO

“Cries From Syria” (U.S. Television Rights)

NETFLIX

“Berlin Syndrome” (Streaming Rights)

“Casting JonBenet” (Worldwide Rights)

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

“Call Me By Your Name” (Worldwide Rights)

VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT

“Berlin Syndrome” (North American Theatrical Rights)

