Sundance 2017: Al Gore’s Documentary Officially Titled ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’

The sequel to "An Inconvenient Truth" is one of the first screenings at Sundance this year and serves as the centerpiece of festival's The New Climate program.

Al Gore’s follow-up to 2006’s “An Inconvenient Truth” now has an official title: “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” Participant Media had yet to settle on a final title upon announcing the movie’s inclusion in the Sundance Film Festival line up last month.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” is one of the very first screenings at Sundance this year, showing at 5:30 on Thursday, January 19 with the former Vice President scheduled to attend.

Like the original film, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary and was directed by Davis Guggenhiem, the documentary will focus on the climate crisis, but instead of relying heavily on Gore’s slide presentation, the film follows Gore as he travels the world to discuss climate change. Paramount Pictures is distributing the film.

The sequel is directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, produced by Richard Berge and Diane Weyermann, and executive produced by Jeff Skoll, Guggenheim, Lawrence Bender, Laurie David, Scott Z. Burns, and Lesley Chilcott.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” serves as the centerpiece of Sundance’s The New Climate program, a curated section of more than a dozen titles that center on environmental change and conservation. The movie will be accompanied by a Power of Story panel in which Gore will be joined by former President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives, producer Heather Rae (“Frozen River”), Skoll, and environmentalist Dr. David Suzuki.

