Sundance 2017 Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the Ceremony Online

Find out which films take home the biggest prizes at Sundance 2017 by watching the awards ceremony live stream tonight.

And that’s a wrap on the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Tonight, 10 days of competition and world premieres come to a close with the festival’s annual Feature Film Awards Ceremony. “The Incredible Jessica James” star Jessica Williams will be hosting this year’s event, which begins at 9pm ET and will be broadcast live from the Basin Recreation Field House in Park City.

Awards will be given out by four juries, as well as the Audience Awards, in the U.S. and World Competitions and NEXT. Jurors include Gael Garcia Bernal and Peter Dinklage (U.S. Dramatic), Julie Goldman and Robert Greene (U.S. Documentary), Sonia Braga and Athina Rachel Tsangari (World Cinema Dramatic), plus many more.

Films competing for the festival’s top honor, the Grand Jury Prize, include such favorites as “Landline,” “Novitiate” and “Patti Cake$.” Previous winners of the prize include “The Birth of a Nation,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “Whiplash.”

The Awards Ceremony begins at 9pm ET. Watch the entire broadcast using the video below.

