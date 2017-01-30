Sundance 2017: The 12 Best Movies of This Year’s Festival

From the expected breakouts to the discoveries, there was plenty to celebrate in this year's Sundance lineup. Here are our favorites.

Another Sundance Film Festival has come and gone, leaving a host of memorable movies in its wake. We spent the full 10 days of the festival digging through the lineup and found a number of highlights, with some of the expected breakouts finding company alongside a number of discoveries.

Of course, every audience member at a festival as big as Sundance has a different experience, and no single breakdown of the program’s best work is complete without multiple perspectives, so here’s a look at the best 2017 Sundance movies from several members of the IndieWire team, each of whom experienced the festival from a different angle this year. It’s safe to say that you’ll be reading a lot more about these movies in the months and years to come.

