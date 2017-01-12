Sundance 2017: 13 Talents Poised to Break Out At This Year’s Festival

The Sundance Film Festival has long been a proving ground for brand new talents and stars-in-the-making looking to catapult their career into the big leagues, and this year’s edition of the lauded fest looks to be no different. From actors to filmmakers, we’ve targeted a batch of up-and-coming talents who are set to make it big at this year’s festival. There may be a familiar face or two among their ranks, but we’re betting that, post-Sundance, they’re going to be just about everywhere from now on.
Ahead, check out 13 talents we’re excited to see break out at this year’s festival.
Margaret Qualley, actor, “Novitiate”
Nnamdi Asomugha, actor, “Crown Heights”
Geremy Jasper, filmmaker, “Patti Cake$”
Kitty Green, filmmaker, “Casting JonBenet”
Abby Quinn, actor, “Landline”
Acting in just her fourth feature film, Abby Quinn is sure to make a name for herself with filmmaker Gillian Robespierre’s “Landline.” The 20-year-old Michigan native landed her first film acting gig in the 2014, starring in the mystery-thriller “The Sisterhood of Night” alongside Kara Hayward (“Manchester by the Sea,” ‘Moonrise Kingdom”). Her other film credits include filmmaker Bronwen Hughes’ 2016 drama “The Journey Is the Destination” and the upcoming drama “Radium Girls.” Quinn began acting in theater productions at a very young age and is also a talented singer and musician. -GW
Matt Spicer, filmmaker, “Ingrid Goes West”
“Ingrid Goes West” co-writer and director Matt Spicer got his start writing for David Wain’s award-winning series “Wainy Days” back in 2007. He later served as a producer on Max Winkler’s debut film “Ceremony” in 2010 and co-wrote and directed the short film “It’s Not You It’s Me” starring Gillian Jacobs in 2012. Spicer’s other writing credits include the recently wrapped “Flower,” starring Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker and Adam Scott; and director Matt Waters’ “Magic Camp,” which stars Adam Devine and Jacobs and is currently in production. “Ingrid Goes West” is Spicer’s feature film directing debut. -GW
Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Call Me By Your Name”
Tavi Gevinson, actor, “Person to Person”
Danielle Macdonald, actor, “Patti Cake$”
Marti Noxon, filmmaker, “To the Bone”
Best known for her prodigious contributions to the modern television show — think “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Mad Men” and “unREAL,” to name just a few — famed writer and showrunner Marti Noxon goes behind the camera for her feature directorial debut, a long-in-the-works passion project about a subject close to her heart. The film stars Lily Collins as Ellen, a young anorexic who undergoes some out of the box healing in an attempt to final get a hold on the disease that’s killing her. Noxon knows more than a thing or two about how the women operate — and how they feel — so “To the Bone” should allow her the chance to show off those talents in a brand new setting. -KE
Eliza Hittman, filmmaker, “Beach Rats”
Buzz has been building around Sundance Screenwriters Lab alum Eliza Hittman since her first trip to the festival in 2013 with “It Felt Like Love,” a delicate portrait of a young girl exploring her burgeoning sexuality, or lack thereof. In her sophomore feature, “Beach Rats,” playing this year’s festival, she applies the same urgent intimacy to a teenage boy’s bodily yearnings. Hailing from Brooklyn, Hittman is known for casting a wide net when searching for actors, imbuing her films with the kind of bristling authenticity for which her hometown is known. With a star-turn performance by newcomer Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats” fulfills the promise of “It Felt Like Love,” and then some. -JD
Harris Dickinson, actor, “Beach Rats”
Filmmaker Eliza Hittman has proven herself proficient at casting emerging young talent in big, beefy, honest roles and getting huge performances out of them. Billed as a spiritual sequel to her previous Sundance feature, “It Felt Like Love,” Hittman’s “Beach Rats” turns a keen on an burgeoning male sexuality, fixing itself on newbie actor Harris Dickinson. The British actor stars in the film as Brooklyn teen Frankie, who is floating through a particularly miserable summer, unmoored by both tragedy and just plain old annoyance at home. When Frankie starts cruising older guys online — and then in person — his life takes an unexpected turn, one made all the more strange by his sudden attraction to a girl his own age. -KE
Dee Rees, filmmaker, “Mudbound”
With the kind of sweeping American tale that Oscar voters go nuts for, Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” promises to announce her as the next great black director, joining the ranks of Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins. Her first feature, “Pariah,” played Sundance in 2011, and mirrored Rees’ personal experiences coming of age as a black queer woman. The raw but not overwrought portrayal earned the film multiple awards. Rees inched closer to commercial territory with HBO’s award-winning Queen Latifah vehicle, “Bessie.” With “Mudbound,” Rees applies her refined eye to racism in the post-WWII South, interracial friendship, the bonds of war, and patriotism. Tackling such strong American themes will surely break Rees free of any pigeonholing, though her roots remain firmly planted. -JD
The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19 – 29, 2017 in Park City, Utah.
Here’s one not to miss – Justin Chon and his breakout film GOOK. Writer Director Producer. His main actress is a new young girl who will blow you away!