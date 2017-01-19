Sundance 2017 Live Stream: Watch Robert Redford’s Opening Day Press Conference Live Online

Director David Lowery joins festival founder Robert Redford for the annual opening day press conference. Watch it live!

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival officially kicks off this afternoon with what has become a Park City tradition: The Opening Day Press Conference. As always, festival founder Robert Redford will take the stage at the Egyptian Theater to preview this year’s festival and talk about the state of indie filmmaking in today’s political, economic and social context.

READ MORE: The 2017 IndieWire Sundance Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

This year’s Day One conference will be presented in a new two-part format. The talk will begin with Redford in conversation with directors Sydney Freeland and David Lowery, two filmmakers who have been supported by the Sundance Institute and who have films in this year’s festival. The second part of the conference will find Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam and Festival Director John Cooper joining Cooper for a Q&A with press. Both the conversation and Q&A will be moderated by John Horn, host of KPCC-FM’s “The Frame.”

The press conference begins at 3pm ET and can be live-streamed on the Sundance website. We will include an embed to the stream below when the feed starts. The festival runs from January 19 – 29 in Park City, Utah.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.