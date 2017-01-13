Sundance 2017: Netflix, Vertical Acquire ‘Berlin Syndrome’

Director Cate Shortland's psychological thriller will screen as a part of Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition.

Netflix and Vertical Entertainment have acquired the psychological thriller “Berlin Syndrome,” with Vertical handling the North American theatrical release and Netflix getting the streaming rights, Deadline reports. The film was purchased for an amount in the low to mid seven figures and will screen in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition on Friday, January 20th.

READ MORE: Sundance 2017: HBO Acquires War Documentary ‘Cries From Syria’

Directed by Cate Shortland (“Lore”), the film stars Teresa Palmer and Max Riemelt. Palmer plays an Australian photographer who has a romantic encounter with a man in Berlin (Riemelt) and soon finds herself locked in his apartment.

The acquisition a week before Sundance begins is just the latest example of distributors buying up movies before festival bidding wars even have a chance to start. Last weekend, A24 purchased a film sight unseen: David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story,” starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. A handful of other deals have also closed ahead of the fest.

“Berlin Syndrom” was produced by Aquarius Films, Entertainment One, Memento Films International, Screen Australia, Film Victoria, Fulcrum Media Finance, and DDP Studios.

READ MORE: Sundance 2017: Sony Pictures Classics Buys Luca Guadagnino’s Gay Romance ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Vertical is planning an early summer 2017 theatrical release. UTA Independent Film Group handled the sale.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.