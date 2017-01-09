Sundance 2017: ‘Newness’ and ‘Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time’ Added to Lineup

The festival now boasts a total of 120 features.

Two new films have just been added to this year’s Sundance Film Festival: Drake Doremus’ “Newness” and Banks Tarver, Ted Bourne and Mary Robertson’s “Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time.” The former marks Doremus’ fourth film to premiere in Park City after “Douchebag,” “Like Crazy” and “Breathe In,” while the latter continues Sundance’s tradition of ultra-timely political documentaries.

Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston and Courtney Eaton star in “Newness,” which the program notes describe thusly: “In contemporary Los Angeles, two millennials navigating a social media–driven hookup culture begin a relationship that pushes both emotional and physical boundaries.” Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon feature in “Trumped,” meanwhile, which follows its subject’s unlikely election last November.

120 feature-length films from 32 countries comprise this year’s lineup, which was selected from a total of 4,068 submitted features. Sundance runs from January 19 – 29.

