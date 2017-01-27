IndieWire’s Sundance 2017 Portrait Studio: Our Favorite Shots of the People Who Shaped This Year’s Festival

From film to TV, our exclusive photos of the artists, performers and storytellers who helped make Sundance 2017 one to remember.

One of the great rewards of an event like the Sundance Film Festival is the chance to highlight the tiny, lasting moments. The chatter, the noisiness and the debate falls away and all that’s left is the people who make these films happen.

That’s why we bring you the fruits of our annual Sundance Portrait Studio, presented in partnership with Chase Sapphire. Photographer Daniel Bergeron was on hand during the festival to shoot some of the festival’s most engaging talent, from directors and cast members to producers and screenwriters. Collected below are some of the biggest newsmakers and voices from this year’s Sundance class.

Some of these are more candid, others are more calculated, but they all capture the feeling of excitement and catharsis that comes from finally being able to share a film with the world. We’ll be adding to these collections with some more of our favorite teams and individuals from this year’s festival.

