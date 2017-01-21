Sundance Film Festival Box Office Suffers Cyberattack

A hack on Saturday shut down the film festival's box office, while an internet outage across Park City, Utah brought activity at local businesses and events to a halt.

We have been subject to a cyberattack that has shut down our box office. Our artist’s voices will be heard and the show will go on. — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2017

Ten minutes later, the festival tweeted that it was working hard to get the systems back up and running and that screenings would “take place as planned.” Another tweet shortly thereafter confirmed that online ticketing was back up and running.

In an email to IndieWire, a spokesperson for Sundance Institute said, “Service at the Salt Lake City Main Box Office has since been restored, and our team is working hard to get our Park City system back up and running as soon as possible. No further information about the attack is available at this time. All screenings will still take place as planned.”

The hack came on the day of several big premieres at the fest, including “Mudbound,” “Step,” “The Hero,” “The Yellow Birds” and “Chasing Coral.” It was also the day of the Women’s March On Main, though it was unclear if the hacking was related to the march.

Hundreds of people from both the festival community and the state of Utah came together on Saturday to brave the freezing temperatures and snowfall to make a powerful statement about their support for women’s rights. Among the speakers at the march were standup comedian Jessica Williams, filmmaker Kimberly Pierce and comedian Chelsea Handler.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19 to January 29, 2017.

