Watch the Park City Women’s March in One Amazing Time-Lapse Video

Watch the entire Park City protest march down Main Street in this incredible 30-second time lapse shot by Canon.

If you’re part of the indie film world, attending the Sundance Film Festival is a no brainer — unless, of course, the first weekend coincides with the inauguration of President Trump and women’s marches across the globe.

For some, it made for a difficult decision, but Park City held its own when women in the film community banded together to assemble a Women’s March that proceeded down Main Street, which is the bloodline of Sundance.

The event drew residents from all across Utah, who marched alongside celebrities and filmmakers in the snow. Yet by the nature of Main Street’s narrow and hilly layout, it was hard to get a sense of the exact size and scope of yesterday’s marches, until now.

This time-lapse video was shot by employees of Canon USA from the third floor of their Creative Studio on Main Street. Seeing the entire march in a 30-second video, it’s clear that the Park City march was much bigger in size and scope than even the participants realized.

