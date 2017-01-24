Sundance 2017: Female-Focused Horizon Award Honors Two Emerging Filmmakers

Now in its third year, the award seeks to honor emerging female filmmakers from around the world.

The Horizon Award returned to the Sundance Film Festival and Park City, Utah on Sunday night to announce the winners of their third annual event. Co-founded by Cassian Elwes, Lynette Howell Taylor and Christine Vachon, the Horizon Award seeks to honor emerging filmmakers from around the world.

This year’s winners included Brittany “B Monét” Fennell and Andy Villanueva, who both submitted their self-directed short film (two minutes or less) for consideration. They were both awarded a cash prize during the event, and came to Sundance as part of an all-expense paid mentorship to the festival. ShivHans Pictures CEO Shivani Rawat also donated $25,000 to the Horizon Award winners for continuing education and sponsorship on film projects.

Of the event, Rawat commented, “Being a woman in a largely male-dominated field presents challenges, one of which is balancing the serious gender and diversity gap within the filmmaking community. As a young, Indian-American female producer myself this is a personal challenge, which is why ShivHans Pictures is proud to support this year’s women filmmakers as a patron of the Horizon Award.”

Six directors judged the final 53 films to select the two winners, including Catherine Hardwicke, Kimberly Pierce, Jamie Babbit, Karyn Kusama, Tina Mabry and Vicky Jensen. Presenters at the event included Jack Black, Carey Mulligan, Sharon Lawrence and Dee Rees.

The 3rd Annual Horizon Award also celebrated their partnerships with new and returning sponsors: The Adrienne Shelly Foundation, Sundance Institute, Women In Film (WIF) Los Angeles, The Black List, CreativeFuture, The Creative Mind Group, ScreenEngine, MPRM, Twitter, MPAA, WME, and ShivHans Pictures.

