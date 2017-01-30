IndieWire and Chase Team for the Sundance Lounge: Watch an Interview With Judd Apatow, Dee Rees and More

BRAND CONTENT

The filmmakers and casts of "The Big Sick," "Mudbound," "The Little Hours" and more visited with IndieWire in Park City.

IndieWire and Chase Sapphire have teamed at the Sundance Film Festival for the third year in a row, celebrating the festival with our portrait studio shot by Daniel Bergeron and a series of chats that feature talent from the year’s hottest films.

Fashion photographer, author and filmmaker Nigel Barker teamed with Chase Sapphire to bring you exclusive interviews with directors and casts at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, highlighting access to the premieres, panels and parties in Park City, Utah.

Find out more at chase.com/SapphireOnLocation and check out the video below to see Barker interview stars of the fest like writer-director Dee Rees, Judd Apatow and the casts of “The Big Sick,” “Mudbound” and “The Little Hours.”