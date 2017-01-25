Sundance Live: Shooting ‘Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On’ in 4k — Watch

BRAND CONTENT

IndieWire hosts a discussion at the Canon Creative Studio about what the ramifications are for documentary DPs forced to shoot in 4k.

Streaming platforms like Netflix have allowed documentary films and series to reach a far wider audience than ever before. But what does it mean for documentary filmmakers when those platforms demand content be shot in 4K and on specific cameras?

These are the exact circumstances cinematographers Ben Bloodwell and Bryan Donnell faced when they were hired to shoot the new Netflix series, “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On,” an episode of which will premiere this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

How does 4K change the workflow, budget and aesthetic approach documentary filmmakers take in shooting nonfiction? That’s the discussion IndieWire will have with the two DPs when they stop by the Canon Creative Studio on Main Street in Park City.

Also joining the discussion is DP Alan Jacobsen, who shot “Strong Island,” a documentary that will be looking for distribution after it premieres in competition at Sundance on Tuesday. We’ll be talking to Jacobsen about what spurred the switch to 4K halfway through shooting “Strong Island” and what challenges and opportunities that presented the highly anticipated documentary.

