IndieWire and Chase Team for the Sundance Lounge: See Photos From Day Three of Jenny Slate and More

The cast from “Mudbound” talk during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
IndieWire and Chase Sapphire have teamed at the Sundance Film Festival for the third year in a row, celebrating the festival with our portrait studio shot by Daniel Bergeron and a series of chats that feature talent from the year’s hottest films. Check out our pictures of the Day Three goings-on, below.
Mary J. Blige, left, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell and Rob Morgan from “Mudbound” laugh during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actor Rob Morgan from “Mudbound” talks as Jason Mitchell, left, looks on during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
“Mudbound” co-stars Mary J. Blige and Garrett Hedlund hug during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Director Dee Rees from “Mudbound” talks during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actor Rob Morgan from “Mudbound” talks during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Executive producer Danny Glover from “Strong Island” relaxes at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actors Sam Elliott and Nick Offerman from “The Hero” hang out at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actor Armie Hammer from “Call Me By Your Name” poses for a photo at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actor Adam Pally from “Band Aid” is caught posing with a book from the bookshelf in the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actors Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon from “I Love Dick” pose for a photo with director Jill Soloway at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actresses Jemima Kirke, left, Meredith Hanger, director Mia Lidofsky and Zoe Chao, front, from “Strangers” hang out at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actress Mari Malek, left, director Tarik Saleh, actress Hania Amar, actor Fares Fares and actress Elizabeth Arjok from “The Nile Hilton Incident” pose for a photo at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actress Jenny Slate, from “The Polka King” and “Landline,” poses for a photo at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actor Jack Black from “The Polka King” hangs out at the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)