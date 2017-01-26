IndieWire and Chase Team for the Sundance Lounge: See Photos From Day Five at the ‘Marjorie Prime’ Panel

Indiewire’s Eric Kohn, left, director Michael Almereyda, actress Lois Smith, actor Jon Hamm, actor Tim Robbins and actress Geena Davis from “Marjorie Prime” talk during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
IndieWire and Chase Sapphire have teamed at the Sundance Film Festival for the third year in a row, celebrating the festival with our portrait studio shot by Daniel Bergeron and a series of chats that feature talent from the year’s hottest films. Check out our pictures from the “Marjorie Prime” panel discussion, moderated by IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn, below.
Actor Jon Hamm from “Marjorie Prime” laughs during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actors Tim Robbins, left and Geena Davis from “Marjorie Prime” laugh during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actress Geena Davis from “Marjorie Prime” talk during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Indiewire’s Eric Kohn, left, director Michael Almereyda, actress Lois Smith, actor Jon Hamm, actor Tim Robbins and actress Geena Davis from “Marjorie Prime” talk during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actors Lois Smith, left, Jon Hamm, Tim Robbins and Geena Davis from “Marjorie Prime” laugh during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actors Jon Hamm, left and Tim Robbins from “Marjorie Prime” talk during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)
Actor Jon Hamm from “Marjorie Prime” talks during the “Indiewire in Conversation” panel at Chase Sapphire on Main, during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)