Chelsea Handler Set to Lead Sundance’s Anti-Trump Inauguration March

The planned march along Park City's Main Street will take place on the same day as the long-planned Women's March on Washington, D.C.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival will host more than just the usual film premieres, parties and industry events, as a planned anti-Donald Trump march will hit the Park City, Utah streets in the hours after the new president-elect’s formal inauguration. The event will take place on Saturday, January 21 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Billed as the Women’s March on Main, per the event’s Facebook invite page, the march is open “to everyone who respects human rights, civil liberties, and diversity,” and makes it clear that “despite its title, like the marches happening nationwide, this march is for women AND men.”

The march is not formally associated with the film festival. Instead, it is being organized by a number of Hollywood heavy hitters. As Mashable reported earlier this morning and IndieWire can confirm, Chelsea Handler is expected to lead the protest on Park City’s Main Street, the mountain town’s primary thoroughfare and a traditional hub of the festival. Handler is also a member of the march’s organizing committee and is expected to also serve as host of a post-march rally.

“Sundance has always been a platform for change: not only for filmmakers and filmmaking, but also for big ideas for the future,” Handler said in an official statement. “If there’s anything I learned in the last year, it’s that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women’s March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C.”

The event will roll out on the same day as the long-planned Women’s March on Washington, D.C., set to kick off on Saturday morning at the nation’s capitol. That event’s own Facebook page has over 168,000 users noting their attendance, with an estimated 100,000 locked to attend. Other cities across the country are planning similar “sister marches,” including in New York and Los Angeles.

The march is intended to make plain that participants and organizers “stand in solidarity with the rest of our country in demonstrating our respect for freedom, human rights, our safety and health, and in recognizing that the diversity of our country is our greatest strength.” The event’s organizers also note on the event page that, they “have an opportunity in the creative communities to spread hope, tolerance and inclusiveness in our art and with our voices. We relish the chance to join Park City, its organizations and citizens, and our larger nationwide community on this day.”

The Park City march is expected to announce further details — including starting point, planned route and celebrity guests — in the coming days.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival runs January 18 – 29 in Park City, Utah.