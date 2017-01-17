‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Trailer Recut To Feature Grim ‘Taxi Driver’ Narration — Watch

The new Mario game from Nintendo receives the Scorsese update.

This March, Nintendo will release their brand-new video game console The Switch, a hybrid console that allows portable and home play. Though Nintendo will release plenty of games to play on the release date, gamers will have to wait to play the latest entry from the Super Mario series until later this year.

The new game “Super Mario Odyssey” puts players in the role of Mario as he travels across worlds outside of the Mushroom Kingdom, including several levels inspired by real-world locations such as “New Donk City”, i.e. New York City. The trailer for the game provides consumers with a glimpse of New Donk City, complete with skyscrapers, taxi cabs and pedestrians. Now, video editor Dominick Nero has recut the trailer to give it more of a “New York” feel, mainly by overlaying narration from Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film “Taxi Driver.” Watch the recut trailer below featuring Travis Bickle’s (Robert De Niro) “God’s lonely man” speech.

Upon release, “Taxi Driver” was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, and won the Palme d’Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival. The film was released on Blu-ray in honor of its 40th anniversary, which features a lengthy Q&A with Scorsese, De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, screenwriter Paul Schrader and producer Michael Phillips that was moderated by Kent Jones at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Super Mario Odyssey” is currently set for worldwide release in late 2017.

i overlaid narration from Taxi Driver onto the #SuperMarioOdyssey trailer and it became something truly horrible pic.twitter.com/Xaxk9Z8Kd0 — Dominick Nero (@filminick) January 13, 2017

