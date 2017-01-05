‘Superstore’ Exclusive Clip: Jonah Digs Through His New Pair of Pants In Winter Premiere

The winter premiere will air tonight, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC.

Thursday night, two new comedies return to NBC for their winter premieres: “The Good Place,” about a woman in the afterlife who struggles with goodness, and the ensemble comedy “Superstore,” about a unique family of employees at a super-sized megastore Cloud 9. “Superstore” stars America Ferrera as Amy, the store’s most stalwart employee, and Ben Feldman as Jonah, a business school dropout and one of the newest members at the store. The series also co-stars Lauren Ash (“Another Period”), Colton Dunn (“Parks and Recreation”), Nico Santos (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2”), Nichole Bloom (“Shameless”) and Mark McKinney (“The Kids in the Hall”).

READ MORE: ‘Superstore’ Exclusive Clip: Amy’s Husband Accepts Position at Cloud 9 In Two-Episode Fall Finale

The series’ winter premiere “Lost and Found” follows the Cloud 9 employees’ annual lost and found bin clean out. In the episode, Amy unknowingly walks away with a huge wad of cash and Jonah is determined to help her find the best use for it. Meanwhile, Cheyenne (Bloom) proves she is never one to keep a secret and Dina (Ash) pushes Garrett (Dunn) over the edge. Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below featuring Jonah digging through his “new” pair of pants from the lost and found.

READ MORE: ‘Superstore’ Season 2 Trailer: Cloud 9 Employees Unite to Strike

The winter premiere of “Superstore” will air tonight, Thursday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.