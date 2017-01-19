‘T2 Trainspotting’ Exclusive: How the Screenplay Convinced Danny Boyle to Resurrect a Cult Classic — Watch

We all need to thank screenwriter John Hodge for bringing the entire cast and crew back together for another round of mayhem.

Few movies leave the viewer as bewildered and blown away as Danny Boyle’s 1996 “Trainspotting.” That’s probably the reason it has evolved over the last decade from a cult classic into a right of passage for all coming-of-age cinephiles. You can’t go grow up loving movies these days and miss the mayhem that heroin addict Mark Renton gets into with his circle of friends (or that ceiling-crawling baby), which makes the prospects of the upcoming sequel all the more exciting and risky. Can a follow-up really capture the magnetic chaos of the original? The cast and crew are here to assure you, “yes.”

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video below, director Danny Boyle and the cast calm your nerves by citing the screenplay as the real source of the sequel’s success and existence. Screenwriter John Hodge earned an Oscar nomination for the original, and he returned to the lives of the characters 20 years later for “T2 Trainspotting.” Even novelist Irvin Welsh adores what Hodge has done with the sequel, even though it isn’t based on his literary sequel, “Porno.”

“[Hodge] just went away and wrote this script,” Boyle says in the video, “and I knew as soon as I read it I could send it to the actors and they’d be crazy not to do it.” Ewan McGregor said it was a “unanimous” decision among the cast to resurrect the characters after reading the script.

“T2 Trainspotting” opens in theaters March 3. Watch the exclusive video below.

