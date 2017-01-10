‘T2 Trainspotting’ Soundtrack Features Songs by Iggy Pop, The Clash, Blondie and More

The soundtrack to the sequel to Danny Boyle's 1996 film has leaked (and subsequently been removed) onto Amazon UK.

Danny Boyle’s 1996 film “Trainspotting” follows a group of heroin addicts in an economically depressed Edinburgh in the late 1980s. Based on Irvine Welsh’s novel by the same name, the film went on to become a critical and commercial hit around the globe. Besides parking controversy for its subject matter, the film also produced two acclaimed soundtracks that featured music from and inspired by the film, including Iggy Pop, Brian Eno, Primal Scream, Pulp, New Order and more.

READ MORE: ‘Trainspotting 2’ Trailer: Danny Boyle Unleashes Another Round Of Mayhem On Rent Boy And The Gang

Now, Boyle has prepped a sequel, “T2 Trainspotting,” due out early this year, based on Welsh’s sequel “Porno,” that picks up 20 years after the events of the first film. Ahead of the film’s release, the soundtrack has leaked onto Amazon UK, as reported by NME, and features music from artists young and old. (The soundtrack has been subsequently removed from the site.)

Though the trailer prominently featured the song “Silk” by Wolf Alice, the soundtrack confirms that the film will feature songs by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Clash, Blondie and Queen, as well as The Prodigy remix of Iggy Pop’s “Lust For Life,” the opening number to the original film. See the full soundtrack list below and the cover art below, courtesy of Nick de Semlyen of Empire Magazine.

1. “Lust For Life” – Iggy Pop (The Prodigy Remix)

2. “Shotgun Mouthwash” – High Contrast

3. “Silk” – Wolf Alice

4. “Get Up” – Young Fathers

5. “Relax” – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

6. “Eventually But (Spud’s letter to Gail)” – Underworld, Ewen Bremner

7. “Only God Knows” – Young Fathers

8. “Dad’s Best Friend” – The Rubberbandits

9. “Dreaming” – Blondie

10. “Radio Ga Ga” – Queen

11. “It’s Like That” – RUN-DMC, Jason Nevins

12. “(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais” – The Clash

13. “Rain Or Shine” – Young Fathers

14. “Whitest Boy On The Beach” – Fat White Family

15. “Slow Slippy” – Underworld

The tracklisting for the T2 Trainspotting soundtrack is here. “Slow Slippy”! pic.twitter.com/kkJT5jSWYc — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) January 9, 2017

READ MORE: ‘T2 Trainspotting’ Featurette Reveals Ewan McGregor’s New Addiction — Watch

“T2 Trainspotting” will be released in the UK and Ireland on January 27. It will enter limited release in the United States on March 3 before expanding on March 10, courtesy of TriStar Pictures.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.