‘Take the 10’ Trailer: Tony Revolori’s Netflix Comedy Involves Drugs, Car Chases and Andy Samberg

The film will be released on January 20.

What happens when two friends steal concert tickets and drugs from a dealer? Tony Revolori and Josh Peck tell us the outcome in the new trailer for their upcoming Netflix comedy, “Take the 10.”

Written and directed by Chester Tam, the movie follows Chester (Revolori) and Chris (Peck), two buddies extremely prone to antics and hijinks who get tickets to a music festival by questionable means. Naturally, everything doesn’t go according to plan and the two fight to survive this wild ride that, per the film’s synopsis, involves “drugs, sex and Andy Samberg.”

The comedy also co-stars Fred Armisen, Stella Maeve, Cleopatra Coleman and Kevin Corrigan. Check out the trailer below.

Revolori is best known for his breakout role in “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” He’s currently seen in “Son of Zorn” and will next star opposite Anna Kendrick in the comedy “Table 19” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Peck last starred in the short-lived series “Grandfathered” and is currently filming “Locating Silver Lake.”

“Take the 10” will premiere January 20 on Netflix.

