Terrence Malick’s ‘Song to Song’ Will Open SXSW 2017: See Expanded Lineup

The festival begins on March 10.

In news that we probably should have seen coming, Terrence Malick’s Austin-set romantic drama “Song to Song” will have its world premiere during the opening night of South by Southwest this year. In the past, Malick has premiered new movies at Cannes (“The Tree of Life”), Berlin (“Knight of Cups”) and Venice (“To the Wonder”), among others; “Song to Song” is his first to make landfall in America since “The New World” more than 10 years ago.

SXSW begins with “Song to Song” on Friday, March 10 and continues through the 19th. The other just-announced world premieres are “American Gods,” based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name; “The Melody of Dust”; René Pérez Joglar’s “Residente”; “Signature Move,” Jennifer Reeder’s romance starring Fawzia Mirza and Shabana Azmi; and “Spettacolo,” which was co-directed by Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen.

“Terrence Malick is a world class revered cinematic poet. His work is a treasure trove of talented actors and vision. Set in the world of music and Austin, ‘Song to Song’ couldn’t be a more perfect Opening Night film for SXSW,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film. “While these titles are just a taste of what SXSW 2017 will offer, they reflect the range of work we are known for, from newcomers and auteurs to pop entertainment in traditional cinema, episodics and now VR.”

