‘The Americans’ Season 5 Clip: Paige Gets a Jet Flyby

Watching a show about Russians trying to take over America might be a little...strange, given recent events.

What will watching “The Americans” be like with Vladimir Putin’s favorite politician in the White House? To paraphrase a key scene from last season’s finale, we have no idea. We’ll find out soon enough, however, when Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and the rest of our favorite TV spies return to FX in a couple months. Until then, we’ll have to settle for this new clip. Watch below.

READ MORE: ‘The Americans’ Season 5 Trailer: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Return for Penultimate Season

Lasting just 20 seconds and revealing almost nothing, the brief scene finds Paige (Holly Taylor) calmly exiting school when three jets fly directly overhead — an incident that shocks her classmates but provokes no visible response from her. Perhaps being fully aware of her parents’ job has desensitized the young scholar?

READ MORE: ‘The Americans’ Was Still the Biggest Winner at This Year’s Emmys (No, Really!)

The end is nigh for the acclaimed series: “The Americans” will conclude after next year’s sixth and final season. The penultimate go-round, which consists of 13 episodes, begins on March 7.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.