The Five Best and Worst Moments of the 2017 Golden Globes

We loved the opening number, and "Moonlight," and Meryl. "Hidden Fences" and Jimmy Fallon, not so much.

When the Golden Globes were good, they were very, very good; when they were bad, they were horrid. On balance, this year’s show had many more memorable moments than cringe-worthy ones, which is why the Golden Globes remain our favorite awards show for the fun factor. However, the bad moments were jaw droppers. Here’s our opinionated take.

Best

That opening number. The very loving spoof of “La La Land’s” “Another Day of Sun” will give the Oscars something to answer for. A lot of effort went into that, and it was well worth it. By far and away the most entertaining moments of the three-hour show.

Meryl Streep. It started off with Viola Davis giving a loving introduction that included a reference to recipes for collard greens and apple pie, and ended with Streep giving president-elect Donald Trump a fiery what-for.

“Moonlight” ended the night. Just as a hundred journalists were poised to write “Why ‘Moonlight’ was robbed” think pieces, it won best drama, beating out “Manchester By The Sea.”

Isabelle Huppert. She won! We thought it impossible (and apparently, so did she), but she won!

The domination of “Atlanta.” Donald Glover as best actor in a comedy TV series, and his series “Atlanta” as best comedy series. Also, that brown velour suit was awesome.

Worst

“you’re nominated for Hidden Fences” pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

“Hidden Fences.” On the red carpet, Jenna Bush Hager asks Pharrell about his Best Original Score nomination for “Hidden Fences.” Holy crap, did that just happen? Well, that’s a chaotic situation; an unfortunate slip of the tongue.

“Hidden Fences: The Sequel.” Michael Keaton, presenting the Best Supporting Actress nominees, says “Fences” star Viola Davis is nominated for, yep, “Hidden Fences.” Wow. Bush Hager was making her extemporaneous red-carpet debut; Keaton is an Oscar-nominated actor who should know his way around a teleprompter.

I look lonely back stage but I was just trying to come up with my an*s joke hahhahha!!!!#goldenglobes2017 #itsallaboutentertaining ✨✨✨🎉🎉 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Sofia Vergara. Annual/anal. Accents are funny! No, they aren’t.

The Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds tribute. Not that it shouldn’t have been there; we just wanted more of it. Timing must have made its production difficult, but the result felt forced, jammed in to lure viewers for what turned out to be a simple clip show.

Jimmy Fallon. Whether it was explaining the Amazon joke, or making jokes about producers at Dick Clark Prods., he showed the same weaknesses that he does on his late-night program. If he’s in a singing skit, where he can draft off the talents of others, he’s got a gift. Left to his own devices, he’s painful.