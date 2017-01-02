The Criterion Collection’s 2017 Lineup: What Movies Are Being Added This Year?

The folks at CriterionCast have analyzed an illustration hinting at this year's slate.

The Criterion Collection has marked the beginning of 2017 with a favorite tradition among cinephiles: its yearly drawing hinting at the movies it plans to release on DVD and blu-ray this year. Devoted fans that they are, the fine folks at CriterionCast have released an annotated version of the hand-drawn illustration that breaks down each potential clue.

Some of the more straightforward hints point to “Sixteen Candles” (there are literally 16 candles scattered throughout the drawing), “They Live by Night” (a gravestone for Night lists the departed’s lifetime as lasting from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and “Tampopo” (a woman can be seen preparing noodles, and Criterion’s partner Janus Films recently re-released the classic film in theaters). That same clue also suggests a blu-ray upgrade of Chantal Akerman’s masterful “Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles,” as the woman making said noodles looks a good deal like the title character.

Other films we might expect from Criterion this year include the excellent “Ghost World,” “Buena Vista Social Club,” “The Marseilles Trilogy,” “Dheepan,” “Stalker,” “Farewell to Arms” and “Mysterious Object at Noon.” One hopes CriterionCast and the other amateur sleuths have read the tea leaves correctly, as this is a solid lineup.

