‘The Crown’ Wins Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Series

"The Crown" took the top prize Sunday night during the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

“The Crown,” the Netflix drama chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth I from the beginning of her coronation, took home the prize for Best Drama Series at the 2017 Golden Globes tonight, beating a tough field drawn from the worlds of broadcast, streaming, and premium cable. Claire Foy, the titular Queen, also received the award for Best Actress in a Drama moments before, as her co-star John Lithgow (who plays Winston Churchill) looked on with adoration.

Unlike the Emmys, the Golden Globes doesn’t tend to repeat winners — last year’s winner, “Mr. Robot,” wasn’t nominated for its second season. Instead, the nominations in this category honored 2016’s love of nostalgia with Spielberg/Stephen King homage “Stranger Things” and quasi-period drama “This Is Us,” pitted a Khaleesi against the Queen with “Game of Thrones” and “The Crown,” and even found some room for the strangeness of HBO’s “Westworld.”

The 74th Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

