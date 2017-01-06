‘The Girl with All the Gifts’ Trailer: Gemma Arterton Leads the Post-Apocalyptic Zombie Thriller — Watch

The film hits theaters next month.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, Colm McCarthy’s adaptation of “The Girl with All the Gifts” is set to arrive in theaters next month. M.R. Carey wrote the screenplay based on his own post-apocalyptic novel, with Gemma Arterton, Paddy Considine and Glenn Close playing the three leads. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the premise: “The near future: humanity has been all but destroyed by a fungal disease that eradicates free will and turns its victims into flesh eating “hungries”. Only a small group of children seem immune to its effects. At an army base in rural England, this group of unique children are being studied and subjected to cruel experiments. But one little girl, Melanie, stands out from the rest.”

“The Girl with All the Gifts” will be available on DirecTV starting January 26 before being released on demand and in theaters on February 24.

