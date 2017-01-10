‘The Goldbergs’ 1990s Spin-Off: Creator Adam F. Goldberg Wants to Celebrate Teachers as More Than Kid-Hating Misfits

TCA: Ready to see Beverly Goldberg, 10 years later? Now that they've tackled the 1980s, the new show takes place in the 1990s and centers on a group of teachers.

“The Goldbergs” fans may soon get to see what family matriarch Beverly Goldberg looks like a decade later.

Meeting with reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour for his new ABC sitcom “Imaginary Mary,” series creator Adam F. Goldberg also shared a few details from the ’90s-set “Goldbergs” spin-off now in the works.

Goldberg said he and writer Marc Firek are set to turn the script in to ABC tomorrow, and that the pilot includes at least one scene with “Goldbergs” star Wendi McLendon-Covey as Bev.

READ MORE: Complete TCA 2017 Coverage

“We want her to be in the pilot,” he said. And even though the new show takes place ten-ish years later, the character (based on Goldberg’s real-life mother) won’t look any different: “My mom looks the same as she did in the ’80s,” he said. “She has the same giant hair to this very day.”

ABC

The “Goldbergs” spinoff revolves around Bryan Callen’s character, Coach Rick Mellor, who has been appearing on the show more frequently. ABC will decide over the next few weeks whether to shoot the script as a pilot.

“I had this idea last year because Bryan Callen is so amazing,” Goldberg said. “And he keeps coming back and back.”

The spin-off will center on Coach Mellor and another teacher. Goldberg said he wants the show to be a love letter to teachers.

“Every show that’s about teachers, and there have been a number of them, they’re misfits who hate the kids and they don’t want to be there, and they’re underpaid and they hate their job,” he said. “For me, having crazy parents, my teachers were the same people who raised me. And they liked being there. They don’t make a ton of money, but they’re heroes. I wanted to have a positive show where it’s not teachers beat down in a teachers’ lounge smoking cigarettes, but actually trying to help people and do good work.”

ABC

The show will take place in the same “Goldbergs” high school, which could allow for cost savings if both series utilize the same set.

“I love the idea of using the same sets, and in the ’90s how would it look different, ten years later from ‘1980something,'” Goldberg said.

Like “The Goldbergs,” which features the voice of Patton Oswalt, the new show also features the voice-over of a teacher’s voice looking back at the stories.

To help seed the spin-off, “The Goldbergs” has been slowly adding some new characters this season that could potentially move to the spin-off.

READ MORE: ABC Upfronts Preview: First Look at New Shonda Rhimes, Kiefer Sutherland, Hayley Atwell Shows

“The side characters have become really strong,” he said. “It’s hard because I don’t want to rob my show of all these great characters… I think it’s really cool that people are familiar with some characters set in the ’80s and what happened to them in the 1990s.”

Why the ’90s? “It was a given,” he added. “Especially because I was younger in the 1980s, I skew more late ’80s than ‘The Goldbergs’ anyway. There are so many things we want to do that are from 1990 or 1991!”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.