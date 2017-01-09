‘The Good Fight’ Trailer: ‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff Features Diane Losing It All and Rising From The Ashes

The series will pick up one year after the events of "The Good Wife" series finale.

It’s been eight months since the CBS drama “The Good Wife” left the airwaves with its divisive finale, but the story will soon continue in a new spinoff of the series exclusively for CBS’ streaming service CBS All Access. “The Good Fight” will take place a year after the events of the finale and will follow Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her mentor and goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie) as they struggle with the devastating aftermath of a financial scam. The two are forced out of Lockhart & Lee and as such must join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. The series co-stars Delroy Lindo (“Malcolm X”), Sarah Steele (“Margaret”), Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) and Erica Tazel (“Justified”). Watch a trailer for the series below.

The series was created and executive produced by Robert and Michelle King. Aside from creating “The Good Wife,” the two have also created two short-lived series: “In Justice” in 2006 and most recently “BrainDead,” which premiered in June 2016 and ended in September that same year.

“The Good Fight” premieres Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET on-demand on CBS All Access and on the CBS Network that same night also at 8 p.m. ET. CBS All Access will also offer subscribers the second episode of the series on-demand that same night. After premiere night, all new episodes will be available weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

