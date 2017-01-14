‘The Gorburger Show’: T.J. Miller’s Alien Puppet Talk Show Picked Up By Comedy Central

The eight-episode series will debut in the spring.

“The Gorburger Show” is best known as a live-action Funny or Die digital series, in which T.J. Miller voices the show’s giant blue alien host. Now, Comedy Central has announced that they have greenlit the alternative late talk show to series.

The first season will consist of eight episodes, executive produced by Miller who will continue to voice and puppet the title character.

“In these times? Damn we need a blue ass monster alien to talk about what the heck is going on with humanity. And what is the difference between a hog and a chicken?” Miller said in a statement.

“Through his monster alter ego, ‘Gorburger,’ T.J. Miller will ask the big questions. Then he will confuse us with clarity,” Comedy Central president Kent Alterman added.

“The Gorburger Show” centers on the extra-terrestrial who, after invading a Japanese television variety show and enslaving its staff, broadcasts from Japan and interviews guests in an attempt to understand what it means to be human. The series will continue to have celebrity interviews, musical guests, strange games and other random happenings.

The show is created by the Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin, who will also write, direct, and executive produce the series, along with Sean Boyle for Funny Or Die. The web series has previously released 19 episodes over the course of two seasons and featured guests like Jack Black, Carson Daly, Eagles of Death Metal and many more.

Ian Friedman, Rachel Olson and Kellyn Parker are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central, with Caviar producing.

“The Gorburger Show” is scheduled to premiere this spring.

Watch an old trailer for the digital series below.

