‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Alexis Bledel Joins Cast of Hulu’s Adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s Novel

Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Joseph Fiennes co-star.

Alexis Bledel has found her post-Rory Gilmore gig. Hulu has announced that the actress will be a recurring character in their upcoming series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama.

Bledel will star as Ofglen, Offred’s (Elisabeth Moss) fellow Handmaid and companion. Her character description is as follows: “At first, Ofglen seems like a pious rule-follower, loyal to the oppressive Gilead system, but she turns out to be daring and subversive.”

Set in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society that was formerly part of the US and one that faces environmental disasters and plunging birthrates, the place is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism regime that treats women as property of the state. Moss stars as Offred, one of the few remaining fertile women who is forced into sexual servitude as an attempt to repopulate the world. The series will follow her as she goes from one miserable situation to the next, with hopes of finding the daughter that was taken from her.

Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and O-T Fagbenle co-star.

The Hulu series was created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller, with Atwood serving as a consulting producer for the series. The first three episodes were directed and executive produced by Reed Morano.

Bledel most recently reprised her role as Rory for Netflix’s TV miniseries “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” She was also seen in “Emily & Tim,” “Jenny’s Wedding” and appeared in a couple of episodes of “Mad Men.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres Wednesday, April 26 on Hulu.

