‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Risks It All in Hulu Adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s Drama

Hulu has released the first trailer and poster for "The Handmaid's Tale," and we're already tense.

2017 is shaping up to be a good year for Elisabeth Moss. The actress will be starring in two major dramas series: Season 2 of “Top of the Lake” and the new Hulu series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which just released its first trailer during the streaming service’s TCA panel.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning, best-selling novel of the same name, Moss stars as handmaid Offred, a woman trying to survive in a male-dominated totalitarian regime. She is one of the few remaining fertile women who is forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In hopes of surviving and finding the daughter that was taken from her, she goes from one miserable situation to the next.

The cast is rounded out by “Orange is the New Black” star Samira Wiley, Alexis, Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and O-T Fagbenle. The 10-episode series was created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller.

The “Mad Men” actress, who also serves as producer, previously commented on her role and added responsibilities, telling EW, “This will go down as one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had, but to be able to have a voice in this is an entirely different experience for me. It only makes me want to work harder.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres Wednesday, April 26, 2017 on Hulu. Check out the first trailer below.

