Stephen Colbert Pokes Fun at ‘The Young Pope’ With Fake Spinoff — Watch

HBO’s much-hyped “The Young Pope” is set to premiere this weekend, but before making its official U.S. bow, the limited drama series starring Jude Law just had to get the Colbert treatment. During Wednesday’s opening of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” viewers were treated to a very funny parody of the anticipated show, one that has already been the source of much meme- and merry-making.

“You’ve seen ads for HBO’s ‘The Young Pope,'” the narrator of the clip tells us. “But now, get ready for an even more provocative drama with HBO’s ‘Extremely Young Pope’… Not impressed? What if we told you the Pope could be even younger, with HBO’s ‘Baby Pope.’ And if you like that, how about HBO’s ‘Conceiving The Pope.'”

Towards the end of the skit, the narrator introduces yet a fourth spinoff, “The Making of the Next Pope,” which features a group of television executives trying hard to think of ways to further monopolize on the series even. After rejecting the possibility of a black pope, they come up with the idea of “Popey! The Puppy Pope.”

Later in the show, Colbert also hosted Law as his first guest of the night. The British actor stars in the new show as Lenny Belardo, the first American pope in (fictional) history, in the 10-episode series directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

The first part of the series will debut on HBO on Sunday, January 15, at 9 PM, and the second part will follow the next night, at the same time. The remaining episodes will air subsequent Sundays and Mondays at the same time.

Watch Stephen Colbert’s parody below.

