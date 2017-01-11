‘The Leftovers’ Season 3 Photo: Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon Gear up for Final Season

The HBO series returns in April.

Fans who have stuck with “The Leftovers” have patiently waited since the end of 2015 to see what happens to the Garvey family after the crazy Season 2 finale. This April, the HBO series is back for its third (and final) season and, in anticipation of its long-awaited return, the network has released a new photo.

The image features Justin Theroux as Kevin Garvey standing next to Nora Durst, portrayed by Carrie Coon. Season 3 will see the cast relocate to Australia, with Kevin heading down to visit his troubled father (Scott Glenn), but the image appears to be set in the aftermath of Jarden, TX. We first spotted Garvey in police uniform (in the HBO 2017 preview) riding a horse over the bridge separating the national park of Miracle from the rest of Texas, and it wouldn’t make sense for him to be decked out in local cop gear if he were already down under.

Showrunner Damon Lindelof previously told EW Australia was the perfect location for the series, stating, “Australia is the end of the world geographically and our show is about the end of the world emotionally. And there’s also something about Australian cinema — it’s primal, ancient and spiritual — that felt like it fit ‘The Leftovers,’ whether it’s ‘Mad Max’ movies or ‘Walkabout,’ or ‘Waking Fright’ or Peter Weir movies.”

Additionally, aside from the return of many of the original cast members — including Liv Tyler, Christopher Eccleston and Margaret Qualley — Regina King and Kevin Carroll will be reprising their roles as the Murphys.

Created by Damon Lindelof and acclaimed novelist Tom Perrotta, the third season premieres in April.

