‘The Leftovers’ Season 3: Justin Theroux Unveils Exact Release Date in Electric Motion Poster

“The end is near. And we know the date.”

With those words, Justin Theroux announced the exact release date for the final season of “The Leftovers”: April 16.

Accompanied by a neon cross bearing the words “The End Is Near,” Theroux unveiled the motion poster on his Instagram feed Tuesday morning. HBO had previously announced “The Leftovers” would return in April, via a cheeky video of co-creators Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta dressed up in Guilty Remnant gear. Perhaps in a nod to the previous announcement and certainly in reference to the smoking antagonists of the series, Theroux accompanied his announcement with a cigarette emoji.

The cast of Season 3 includes returning stars Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Kevin Carroll, Christopher Eccleston, Scott Glenn, Regina King, Jovan Adepo, Janel Moloney, Margaret Qualley, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Liv Tyler, and Chris Zylka. Lindsay Duncan is joining the cast for the final season, which was filmed on location in Texas and Australia.

Watch the video below

The end is near. And we know the date. 🚬 #theleftovers @hbo A video posted by @justintheroux on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:08am PST

