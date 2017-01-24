‘The Leftovers’: Season 3 Teaser Trailer Promises The End is Near, But Don’t Worry Baby

"The Leftovers" Season 3 is set for an April 16 release.

Keeping with the dark comic combination of doom and joy started with the Season 2 theme song, the first teaser for the final season of “The Leftovers” pairs an upbeat melody with one gloomy ending.

Could it really be any other way?

Showing the cast of characters staring up into the sky with concerned looks on their faces, the first teaser plays The Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby” in the background…until it shows what they’re looking at… and then we understand the concern.

“The Leftovers” is set to return for its third and final season of eight episodes on April 16, and HBO released a brief — but telling — new synopsis with the teaser trailer:

The new season, created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together as they desperately grasp for a system of belief to help better explain that which defies explanation. The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.

[Editor’s Note: Mild Season 2 spoilers follow.] Leading up to Season 3, many narrative signifiers have pointed toward the relevance of Australia. Namely, Kevin Sr. (Scott Glenn) was roaming around down there looking for answers, and he seemed to have found some, considering his communication with Kevin Jr. during his near-death experience in Season 2, Episode 8 (“International Assassin”). Also, the man who lives in the tower at the center of downtown Jarden asked Michael (Jovan Adepo) to mail a package to Australia early in the season.

Said package was addressed to one David Burton, a name we later heard on a news report in relation to a man who was thought dead but later found in a cave, alive. Could he have gone through something similar to what Kevin did? Perhaps, and if you want further evidence of that connection, there’s a shot in Episode 7 of Kevin looking at a mounted Koala bear — an animal indigenous to and commonly associated with Australia — climbing a branch inside Virgil’s trailer (Grandpa Murphy, played by Steven Williams).

Season 3 features many returning faces including Theroux, Coon, Amy Brenneman, Kevin Carroll, Christopher Eccleston, Glenn, Regina King, Adepo, Janel Moloney, Margaret Qualley, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Liv Tyler and Chris Zylka. It will also see at least one new face in Lindsay Duncan, but details have not been announced about her character.

“The Leftovers” Season 3 debuts April 16 at 9pm, only on HBO. Watch the teaser trailer below.

