‘The Lovers’ Trailer: Debra Winger and Tracy Letts Play a Married Couple Who Reconnect Amidst Their Respective Affairs

This is Winger's first starring role in a film in over a decade.

Since 2001, actress Debra Winger has appeared sporadically in films and TV shows. She starred in and produced “Big Bad Love” opposite her husband Arliss Howard, co-starred in Jonathan Demme’s 2008 film “Rachel Getting Married” and the third season of HBO’s “In Treatment” and currently stars in the Netflix series “The Ranch.” But this year, she will star in her first film in over a decade opposite acclaimed playwright and actor Tracy Letts in “The Lovers.”

“The Lovers” follows Mary (Winger) and Michael (Letts) as a down-and-out married couple. Both are having affairs (played by Aidan Gillen and Melora Walters, respectively) and are set to end their union, until they unexpectedly rekindle the passion between them and fall in love once again. Watch a trailer for the film below.

The film is directed by Azazel Jacobs. He previously directed the 2011 film “Terri,” about an overweight and depressed teenager and his relationship with the unconventional assistant principal. He also directed all 12 episodes of British series “Doll & Em,” starring Emily Mortimer and Dolly Wells as an English actress and her best friend/personal assistant as they make their way through Hollywood. Most recently, he directed an episode of the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle.”

“The Lovers” opens on Friday, May 5, courtesy of A24.

