‘The Lure’ Trailer: Man-Eating Singing Mermaids Mesmerize in NSFW Sundance Winner

Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska makes her directorial debut with “The Lure,” a bold musical-thriller mashup about man-eating mermaids. The film was screened in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and won the Special Jury Award for Unique Vision and Design. Now, EW has a shared a new NSFW trailer for the movie, which introduces audiences to the sinister sirens, Golden (Michalina Olszańska) and Silver (Marta Mazurek).

Set in the ‘80s, the polish movie follows the two mermaids after they encounter a family of musicians and are recruited to join a band in a neon-lit Warsaw dance club. While they perform gigs at the nightclub, Silver falls in love with the guitarist Mietek (Jakub Gierszał) and Golden hungers for human prey.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called it “the best goth musical about man-eating mermaids ever made” in his B+ review. Adding, it’s “a wonderfully demented new musical that bridges the gap between Hans Christian Andersen and Nine Inch Nails.”

“The Lure” opens at New York’s IFC Center on February 1, with a national rollout in the foreseeable future. Check out the tantalizing trailer below.

