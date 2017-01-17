‘The Monster’ Sweepstakes: Enter to Win Zoe Kazan’s Indie Horror Movie on Blu-ray

Five IndieWire readers have the chance to win this great indie horror movie on Blu-ray. Enter now to win.

Last year was a banner 12 months for indie horror, which means there’s a good chance you didn’t get to see all the terrifying options that made it to theaters and VOD. We’re willing to bet you’ve already seen “The Witch,” for instance, but maybe not the creepy mother-daughter horror “The Monster.”

The film hails from director Bryan Bertino, whose home invasion thriller “The Strangers” was an overlooked genre gem before gaining a cult following in the years after its release. That fate is bound to meet “The Monster” as well, which tells the story of a mother and daughter going to battle with a hellish beast after they crash their car on a rainy evening.

Whether you’re already a fan or have yet to discover the terrifying thrills of “The Monster,” now’s your chance to get your very own copy. Through Monday, January 23, IndieWire readers can enter the registration form below for a chance to win one of five copies of “The Monster” on Blu-ray. All that is required is your name, a valid email address and follows on our social media pages. Winners will be notified around 3pm ET on Monday, January 23.

“The Monster” comes to home video and Blu-ray on January 24. Enter below to win your free copy.

