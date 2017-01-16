‘The Most Beautiful Shots in The History of Disney’ Highlights ‘Snow White,’ ‘Moana’ and Everything in Between — Watch

More than 40 films are featured in the six-minute video.

Disney has its fair share of detractors, but few of them would point to the animation studio’s craft when criticizing the occasional sameness of its fairy tales and princess stories. Video essayist Jorge Luengo Ruiz has put together a six-minute video highlighting some of the best shots from more than 40 animated Disney offerings, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” all the way to last year’s “Moana.” Both the video and a list of the featured movies are below. (via Film School Rejects)

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

“Pinocchio” (1940)

“Fantasia” (1940)

“Dumbo” (1941)

“Bambi” (1942)

“Cinderella” (1950)

“Alice in Wonderland” (1951)

“Peter Pan” (1953)

“Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

“Sleeping Beauty” (1959)

“One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961)

“The Sword in the Stone” (1963)

“The Jungle Book” (1967)

“The Aristocats” (1970)

“Robin Hood” (1973)

“The Rescuers” (1977)

“The Fox and the Hound” (1981)

“Oliver & Company” (1988)

“The Little Mermaid” (1989)

“The Rescuers Down Under” (1990)

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

“Aladdin” (1992)

“The Lion King” (1994)

“Pocahontas” (1995)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996)

“Hercules” (1997)

“Mulan” (1998)

“Tarzan” (1999)

“Fantasia 2000” (1999)

“Dinosaur” (2000)

“The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000)

“Atlantis: The Lost Empire” (2001)

“Lilo & Stitch” (2002)

“Treasure Planet” (2002)

“Brother Bear” (2003)

“Meet the Robinsons” (2007)

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009)

“Tangled” (2010)

“Wreck-It Ralph” (2012)

“Frozen” (2013)

“Big Hero 6” (2014)

“Moana” (2016)

